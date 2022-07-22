LOHNES, Theresa Rose (nee Huck)

Our grandmother, Theresa Rose Lohnes, lived a great life!

Born and raised in Manitoba, she married Gord Lohnes (predeceased & from Toronto) then moved to Wawa where her only daughter, Donna Lynn (predeceased) was born. Theresa enjoyed her years in Wawa as the owner of the ‘Flower and Yarn Bin’. She loved animals and nature and was known for painting murals of native scenes at Fort Friendship as well as portraits of famous politicians. She loved to paint, sew, knit, cook, square-dance, play cards and make pottery. They moved to Blenheim where she relished in garage sales and photography. She was known to cook up a storm for her grandkids (Kassie, Dane & Ryan) and great-grandkids Brendan, Spencer and Chloe. Even her great-great grandkids, Brian, Benji and Braxton had a great time posing for her photo albums and feasting on her Mac and Cheese and Perogies! All who knew her enjoyed her fierce independence and straight-forward nature!

She was her regular, cheerful self at breakfast on Tuesday, June 21st, while sitting in her chair, she put her head down as she did for her usual nap and she fell asleep. She passed peacefully, at the age of 92. We know she lived a wonderful life and will be truly missed!

She was cremated and laid to rest with her husband and daughter in Evergreen Cemetery, Blenheim. No funeral or fuss, when you think of her, …smile and know she made this world just a little bit better.

Blenheim Community Funeral Home is entrusted with funeral arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.blenheimcommunityfuneralhome.com