The NWMO appoints new Board of Directors Chair and member

The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Chair and member to its Board of Directors. The Board of Directors is responsible for oversight of the NWMO and takes a leadership role in the development of the corporation’s strategic direction, as the NWMO implements Canada’s plan for the safe, long-term management of used nuclear fuel.

Glenn Jager, formerly Vice-Chair, has been appointed as the new Chair of the Board of Directors. He brings more than 30 years of experience in the nuclear sector to this critical role. Mr. Jager takes over from Wayne Robbins, who served as Chair of the Board from 2016 to 2022, when his term ended.

“I am pleased to serve as the new Chair on the Board of Directors and to support the NWMO as it implements one of Canada’s largest national environmental infrastructure projects,” said Mr. Jager. “It is an important time for the organization as we continue to work with municipal, First Nation and Métis communities to identify a preferred project site and finalize the design of the deep geological repository that will safely manage all Canada’s used nuclear fuel.”

Mr. Jager is the retired President of Nuclear and Chief Nuclear Officer at Ontario Power Generation (OPG). He was accountable for all OPG’s nuclear operations, including generation, waste sites, major projects and new nuclear development.

Mr. Jager was also President and CEO of Canadian Nuclear Partners, a wholly owned subsidiary of OPG providing services to the energy sector in Canada and internationally. He also previously served as Chair and Director on the board of the Canadian Nuclear Association from 2016 to 2018. Mr. Jager holds a Bachelor of Engineering Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Western Ontario and is a member of Professional Engineers Ontario.

Subo Sinnathamby, Senior Vice-President of Nuclear Refurbishment at OPG, has also been appointed as a new Board member. As a Board member, Ms. Sinnathamby will join the Siting and Project Oversight Committees.

“I look forward to serving on the Board and providing strategic input on this crucial large-scale infrastructure project to the Siting and Project Oversight Committees,” said Ms. Sinnathamby. “I’m honoured to take on this new responsibility and look forward to sharing insights from my years of experience implementing major infrastructure projects as we work together to implement Canada’s plan.”

Ms. Sinnathamby has more than 20 years of leadership experience at OPG. Throughout her tenure with the organization, she has been a champion for clean energy, equity, diversion and inclusion, and Women in STEM. She is currently responsible for refurbishing the three units of the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station and preparing the station for more than 40 additional years of low-cost, safe and reliable power generation.

Ms. Sinnathamby has been a member of Professional Engineers Ontario since 1998 and is a graduate of the University of Guelph with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Wayne Robbins for the years of leadership and service that he has brought to the NWMO. These new appointments will help the organization maintain our strong focus and momentum in implementing Canada’s plan for the safe, long-term management of used nuclear fuel,” said Laurie Swami, President and CEO of the NWMO. “As we stay focused on working with communities to implement Canada’s plan and the regulatory decision-making process that follows, we will never lose sight of the goal that drives us: protecting people and the environment for generations to come.”

The NWMO is federally mandated under the Nuclear Fuel Waste Act. The NWMO’s governance comprises the member organizations, Board of Directors and Advisory Council. This leadership appointment is part of a thorough nomination and approval process by member organizations, which include OPG, New Brunswick Power Corporation and Hydro-Québec.