Rock Island House Concert Wednesday – Avery Florence

Rock Island will be holding a House Concert featuring Avery Florence on Wednesday June 29, from 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Avery Florence is a songwriter/musician who says she is based in Toronto/Montreal. Termed a soft-soul artist, her melodies and voice are spellbinding. Avery began her Wake Up! tour, moving from the West to East Coast visiting communities and collaborating with artists at each event to encourage environmental action. She says, “We know there is a problem. It is time for action.”



Avery is half of the newborn fantasy R&B duo, Flõstate. Avery was a featured contestant on CTV’s The Launch.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. A donation of $15 per person and a can/donation for the Wawa Food Bank would be appreciated.

Directions to Naturally Superior Adventures/Rock Island: Turn west off Highway #17 (towards Lake Superior), at Camp High Falls (4 km south of Wawa) turning right when you arrive at the paved road of the Upper Michipicoten River Village. Turn right following the paved, then dirt road over the Silver Falls Bridge and the historic cemetery. Before going up the steep hill to the Michipicoten Bay Lookout, turn left immediately (after the Great Lakes Power hydro-station). Follow this road to their gate, where there is a large parking area and bus turn-around next to Government Beach. Just follow the signs!