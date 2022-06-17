Queen Street Cruise Begins Tonight!

The Queen Street Cruise committee, along with its sponsors, are excited to announce that the 2022 Cruise taking places place this Friday and Saturday! With all the excitement surrounding the Cruise, we’re proud to announce that we have over 150 vehicles pre-registered for the event and many, many more to show up! All registration proceeds will benefit the Sault Area Hospital Foundation to help obtain crucial medical equipment that our hospital needs.

On Friday night, make your way to the GFL Memorial Gardens by 6pm. A parade of

vehicles will be leaving to Cruise down Queen Street with whatever you’ve got: car,

motorcycle, truck, anything! Local band Boneyard will be shredding the stage from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at GFL Memorial Gardens.

Saturday’s Show n’ Shine car show opens with registration starting at 8 a.m. Boneyard returns to the GFL stage, along with food vendors for all your hunger needs! Beer garden, Pino’s food truck, Cornucopia gourmet popcorn as well as EXIT Realty handing out complimentary bottled water in the GFL parking lot. Volunteers will be on site selling 5 Car Draw tickets benefiting the Sault Area Hospital Foundation.

Please visit queenstreetcruise.com to view the full schedule of events! Pre-registration is now closed, you are welcome to register for the event at the registration table at the GFL parking lot.