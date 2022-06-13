June 13, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon. High 17. UV index 9 or very high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Low 8.
Forest Fire Update:
There are no active fires in the Northeast Region.
News Tidbits:
- Be careful when driving to the Soo. Cattle from the collision at Old Woman Bay have been seen at Rabbit Blanket. Reports are that there are still four cattle still wandering around.
- An interesting vessel spent the night (June 10) in Michipicoten Harbour. The Kiyi, a special vessel was en route from Sault Ste. Marie and is now in Rossport. The Kiyi is quite large, 107′, and conducts fish stock assessment, fisheries research, and habitat monitoring on Lake Superior.
- One of the wolves transplanted from Michipicoten Island to Isle Royale in March 2019 has made headlines in Michigan. The Great Lakes Echo has posted an article about ‘016M’ killing and possibly feeding on several red fox kits from their den. A newly published study in the journal “Northeastern Naturalist” documented the event that occurred in May of 2019 on Isle Royale. 016M is one of 16 wolves that were transplanted to renew the wolf population on the island when there were only 2 wolves left (father and daughter as well as half-siblings). Six wolves came from Michipicoten Island, and it was noted that they were in poor condition. The wolves on Michipicoten Island had killed all but 15 of the island’s caribou, which were then removed from the island to help preserve the species.
- Star watchers may wish to look to the skies for a look at all the planets lined up between the sun and the moon. Looking at the morning sky just before dawn, Mercury (East), Venus, Uranus, Mars, Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn, and Pluto (SouthWest). The moon has just dipped below the horizon. This conjunction will be visible in varying degrees for another couple weeks.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – June 13 - June 13, 2022
- Echo Bay – Conserve Water - June 11, 2022
- Morning News – June 11 - June 11, 2022