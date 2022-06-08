Breaking News

Hands-on learning for ÉSC Trillium students

Students at École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau) are not afraid to get their hands dirty! As part of the Transportation Technology course, they discovered the various components of an internal combustion engine. What a great concrete way to study a concept!

This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*