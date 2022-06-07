Morning News – June 7

Weather:



Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of showers early this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High 16. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing late this evening. Low plus 4.

COVID Statistics:

Current Previous Change from previous report Tested 264,151 263,888 263 Confirmed Cases 8,507 8,498 9 Confirmed Cases in 2022 6,303 6,294 9 Active cases 44 58 -14 Resolved 8,463 8,440 23 *Deceased 57 57 0 Deceased in 2022 36 36 0 Central & East Algoma 870 868 2 Elliot Lake & Area 473 471 2 North Algoma 294 294 0 Sault Ste. Marie & Area 6,870 6,865 5

Forest Fire Update:

There is one active fire in the Northeast Region. There were no new fires yesterday, and no local fires at this time.

News Tidbits:

One lane is still closed in the Desolation Lake area (just north of Dubreuilville Corners). The burnt out wreckage of the transport has yet to be removed. The transport caught on fire on May 27th in the early hours of the morning.