June 7, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of showers early this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High 16. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing late this evening. Low plus 4.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|264,151
|263,888
|263
|Confirmed Cases
|8,507
|8,498
|9
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|6,303
|6,294
|9
|Active cases
|44
|58
|-14
|Resolved
|8,463
|8,440
|23
|*Deceased
|57
|57
|0
|Deceased in 2022
|36
|36
|0
|Central & East Algoma
|870
|868
|2
|Elliot Lake & Area
|473
|471
|2
|North Algoma
|294
|294
|0
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,870
|6,865
|5
Forest Fire Update:
There is one active fire in the Northeast Region. There were no new fires yesterday, and no local fires at this time.
News Tidbits:
- One lane is still closed in the Desolation Lake area (just north of Dubreuilville Corners). The burnt out wreckage of the transport has yet to be removed. The transport caught on fire on May 27th in the early hours of the morning.
- Congratulations to a number of area businesses that have successfully received funding from FedNor:
- $77,850 – White Lake Lodge to become a year-round operation and tap into new markets
- $66,316 – PK Resort to install a solar panel system to provide power at its fly-in location in the White River area
- $36,000 – Garson’s Fly-in Outpost Limited to upgrade its outpost camps and docks in the Hornepayne and White River regions.
- $28,671 – Wawa’s Hawk Air to purchase boat motors, fuel tanks and propellers
- The Nipigon River Bridge is getting some attention this week. Engineering Catastrophes is filiming in Nipigon – investigating and analyzing the January 2016 failure of the bridge for a future show
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Highway 17 – One Lane in the Batchawana Bay area due to Collision - June 7, 2022
- Morning News – June 7 - June 7, 2022
- Morning News – June 6 - June 6, 2022