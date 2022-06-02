Sault College Honours Graduates at its 2022 Convocation

After two years of being unable to celebrate in person, Sault College is excited to recognize its 2022 graduates over the next three days at our in-person spring convocation ceremonies! Friends, family and the Sault College community will join together in celebration of the outstanding accomplishments of more than 1595 graduates from a variety of program areas.

“Convocation is always one of the highlights of the year and being able to once again offer an in-person celebration makes this day even more special,” said Dr. Ron Common, Sault College President. “Our students, both past and present, have made our College what it is today and we are proud to have been able to help them find their passions. Today we celebrate their successes, hard work and perseverance. It has been a difficult few years, but our students thrived in the face of adversity, and it is with great pride that we watch as their academic journey at Sault College comes full circle. On behalf of Sault College, I congratulate each graduate on this great achievement and wish them all the best as they begin a new chapter,” he added.

The ceremony on the afternoon of June 1 will celebrate graduates from Sault College’s Health programs and will feature keynote speaker Mathew Wilson a graduate of Sault College’s Collaborative Bachelor of Science in Nursing program and 2021 Premier’s Awards nominee.

The June 2 morning ceremony will see graduates from various programs including: Community Services, General Arts and Science, Health, and Justice Studies. Keynote speaker Jonathan Boyer-Nolan, who was a 2021 Premier’s Award nominee and graduate of Sault College’s Social Service Worker – Indigenous Specialization program, will address guests.

Graduates from Aviation, Culinary, Engineering Technology, Information Technology, Natural Environment and Outdoor Studies, and Skilled Trades will be honoured at the afternoon ceremony on June 2 and will feature keynote speaker Stacey Jackson. Stacey is a graduate of the College’s Aviation Technology – Flight program and a 2021 Premier’s Award recipient.

The morning ceremony of June 3 will honour graduates from Sault College’s Business, Media and Design, and Continuing Education programs and include a keynote address from Ahmad Alkosani, a Sault College Business graduate and former Sault College Students’ Union President.

The Korahster’s Choir will lead attendees in the singing of our national anthem in the first three ceremonies, and Sault College employee Maggie Gasparetto will do so for the fourth ceremony.

In keeping with Sault College tradition, the platform party guests, faculty and graduate procession will be led by the Lone Piper, Kevin Ullrich. Following the presentation of liripipes and credentials, the Obadjiwon Singers and the Enji Maawnjiding Dancers will lead the recessional.

Graduates, along with their families and friends, will celebrate this special occasion with a reception immediately following each of the convocation ceremonies.

All four convocation ceremonies will be live streamed on our Sault College YouTube channel, under videos. The videos will remain on the Sault College YouTube channel after the live stream is over.

In addition to these four convocation ceremonies, various other Sault College graduates in programs located outside of the Sault Ste. Marie campus will be celebrated, including: Kenora – in partnership with Seven Generations Education Institution – on June 8, 2022, Fort Frances – in partnership with Seven Generations Education Institution – on June 9, 2022, Toronto Campus on June 24, 2022, Brampton Campus on June 28, 2022, and Thunder Bay – in partnership with Oshki-Pimache-O-Win – in August 2022.

Sault College congratulates all of our graduates and wishes them all the best as they embark on a new life journey.