SECFDC Introduces new Loan Products

The Superior East Community Futures Development Corporation (SECFDC) is a non-profit organization offering small business and regional community economic development services to the Superior East region. Superior East was established back in 1989 and since this time it has disbursed 675 loans within the region for a total of $28,586,340. These loans served to create or maintain 2,965 jobs.

Superior East is excited to introduce several new loan products available to small businesses within the region. The following is a listing of the new products with a brief description of each:

Line Of Credit – Up to $30,000 for a small business line of credit. Available to businesses that have been in business for at least one year.

Women in Business Loan – Can be either start-up or existing business. The business must be at least 51% owned by a woman. First six months of interest only payments.

Business Transition Loan – The business must be established for at least one year. To assist buyers of existing businesses. First six months of interest only payments.

Business Improvement Loan – The business must be established for at least one year. To assist businesses with improving their business. First six months of interest only payments.

The SECFDC provides small business financing for existing local businesses and for individuals looking to start up or purchase a business within the region. The loans are available for anything business-related including: the purchase of buildings and equipment, inventory, working capital, debt consolidation, etc. Loans are available up to a maximum of $750,000. Flex loans can provide quick financing to existing businesses that require $50,000 or less.

If interested in applying for any of the loan programs, contact Tracy Amos at (705) 856-1105 or 1-800-387-5776, ext. 222 or email: [email protected]. All program applications are available in both official languages on the website at: www.superioreastcfdc.ca. Or drop by the office located at 14 Ganley Street in Wawa.

The Superior East CFDC is supported by FedNor.