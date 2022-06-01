LDHC Notice of Annual AGM

NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL MEETING OF

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Of THE LADY DUNN HEALTH CENTRE

Date: Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Place: Videoconference

Members of the public are welcome to attend.

If you would like to attend, please call 705-856-2335

ext. 3210 prior to June 21st, 2022.

Your Health: Our Commitment \ Notre engagement: votre santé



AVIS DE CONVOCATION

DE L’ASSEMBLÉE ANNUELLE

DU CENTRE DE SANTÉ LADY DUNN

Date: mercredi le 22 juin 2022

Heure: 19h00

Endroit: conférence video

Les membres de la communauté sont invités.

Si vous souhaitez y assister, veuillez appeler le 705-856-2335 poste 3210 avant le 21 juin 2022.

Your Health: Our Commitment \ Notre engagement: votre santé