LDHC Notice of Annual AGM

NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL MEETING OF

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Of THE LADY DUNN HEALTH CENTRE

 

Date:  Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022

Time:  7:00 p.m.

Place:  Videoconference

 

Members of the public are welcome to attend.

If you would like to attend, please call 705-856-2335

ext. 3210 prior to June 21st, 2022.

 

Your Health: Our Commitment \ Notre engagement: votre santé

 

 


AVIS DE CONVOCATION

DE L’ASSEMBLÉE ANNUELLE

DU CENTRE DE SANTÉ LADY DUNN

 

Date: mercredi le 22 juin 2022

Heure: 19h00

Endroit: conférence video

 

Les membres de la communauté sont invités.

Si vous souhaitez y assister, veuillez appeler le 705-856-2335 poste 3210 avant le 21 juin 2022.

 

Your Health: Our Commitment \ Notre engagement: votre santé

