LDHC Notice of Annual AGM

NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL MEETING OF
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Of THE LADY DUNN HEALTH CENTRE
Date: Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Place: Videoconference
Members of the public are welcome to attend.
If you would like to attend, please call 705-856-2335
ext. 3210 prior to June 21st, 2022.
DE L’ASSEMBLÉE ANNUELLE
DU CENTRE DE SANTÉ LADY DUNN
Date: mercredi le 22 juin 2022
Heure: 19h00
Endroit: conférence video
Les membres de la communauté sont invités.
Si vous souhaitez y assister, veuillez appeler le 705-856-2335 poste 3210 avant le 21 juin 2022.
