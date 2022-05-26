Robinson Huron Treaty Leadership calls on Ontario Party Leaders to Commit to Upholding Treaty Responsibilities

The Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund (RHTLF) leadership are calling on electoral candidates to commit to supporting the honourable resolution of the Robinson Huron Treaty annuities case. In Stage 1 and Stage 2 of the litigation, Justice Patricia Hennessy ruled in favour of the First Nations. The Ontario Superior Court of Justice and the Ontario Court of Appeal have encouraged a negotiated settlement, yet none has been reached.

Last week, the RHTLF sent letters to the leaders of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario, the Ontario Greens, the Ontario Liberal Party, and the Ontario New Democratic Party urging each party to commit to reaching a negotiated settlement with the Robinson Huron Treaty First Nations.

“Ontario must remain committed to not only settling the Annuity case, but to renewing the Treaty relationship and reaching agreement on the future implementation of the Robinson Huron Treaty.” said Chief Duke Peltier of Wikwemikong First Nation.

The RHTLF are asking all MPP candidates and parties to make a commitment for Ontario to reach a negotiated settlement with the Robinson Huron Treaty First Nations. They are also calling on those who support upholding Treaty responsibilities to add their name to their growing petition.

“Let your constituents choose to vote for a future that honours and upholds its responsibilities to reconciliation and to the Robinson Huron Treaty.” said Chief Dean Sayers of Batchewana First Nation.