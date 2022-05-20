An unforgettable artistic experience offered to students

Students École secondaire Saint-Joseph High School (Wawa) registered in the grade 11 visual arts course had their first artistic experience in the clay manufacturing process. During this activity, Ms. Cynthia Jozin, owner of Green Cabin Pottery, described her artistic journey and explained the stages of the creative process as well as the techniques used in the manufacture of her works. Afterwards, this artist guided the students in making small clay pots by hand. The students had an incredible and unforgettable experience during which they were able to transfer their artistic creativity into their final products.