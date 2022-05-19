Algoma District School Board Re-Affirms Commitment to Human Rights, Equity and Reconciliation

The Algoma District School Board is engaged in collaboration with students, staff, families and community partners to develop, implement and monitor a plan to uphold and promote human rights and equity for all school community members and to support Reconciliation.

At its regular Board Meeting Tuesday night, Trustees were provided an overview of the work currently underway, which included a re-affirmation of the Board’s commitment:

The Algoma District School Board re-affirms our commitment to facilitate inclusive environments that are supportive and welcoming to all students, staff, families and community partners. Diversity is celebrated and discrimination will not be tolerated in any form that is in contravention of any of the protected grounds under the Ontario Human Rights Code, including but not limited to race, ethnicity, colour, ancestry, disability, creed, sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression. It is imperative that our schools remain respectful, welcoming and safe environments and that the dignity of every person is protected in our learning resources and activities, on Board property and at all Board-related events.

In support of this commitment, the uttering, writing or use of racial or other discriminatory insults or other slurs or epithets (e.g. the n-word, pejorative terms used to describe Indigenous peoples, race, ethnicity, religion, sex, gender, sexual orientation, and/or disability attributes etc.), including when reading aloud texts, quoting or teaching content, and within classroom resources is not permitted in ADSB learning and working environments by students, staff, family members, community members or school guests. All staff have an obligation to intervene and respond sensitively if they hear racial or other slurs or epithets uttered or used by others.

Joe Maurice, ADSB’s Superintendent Well-Being & Indigenous Education shared, “We are all impacted when traumatic events occur in our communities, or when we witness human rights atrocities taking place in our country and around the world. These are important reminders about why we need to take action in combating discrimination, inequality and hate both online and in person. We all have a part to play in building more inclusive classrooms and communities.”

The upcoming PD Day on Friday, May 20, 2022 will engage staff in this work and help further the Board’s focus on human rights, equity and Reconciliation.