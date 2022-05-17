ÉSC Trillium students share their leadership with young students at École Sacré-Coeur

Last week, a group of grade 12 students from École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau) visited their young friends at École Sacré-Coeur (Chapleau). In their French class, grade 12 students had to create original and educational games with the aim of supporting the literacy learning taught in grades 1 and 2. We congratulate and thank the secondary school students from Trillium who stepped out of their comfort zone. They accessed their leadership and collaboration skills to create and offer this great activity! What a great collaboration between the students of Sacré-Coeur and Trillium schools.