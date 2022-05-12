Generation Mining Limited adds to Senior Management

Generation Mining Limited (Marathon) has added to its senior management.

Vice President of Geology: Mr. Mauro Bassotti joins Gen Mining and brings over 24 years diverse international and domestic experience with open pit and underground mines in gold, copper and other base metals. Mauro has extensive leadership experience in brownfield and capital drilling, all aspects of operational geological site functions, and technical services. Mauro has successfully delivered projects from exploration drilling to delineation drilling, identifying additional indicated mineral resources and inferred mineral resources at a number of projects.

VP Investor Relations: Ann Wilkinson has over 20 years’ experience in the mining industry in both investor relations and other management roles, bringing diverse expertise in investor and stakeholder relations domestically and internationally in Chile, Dominican Republic, Brazil, and Honduras. Ann has successfully devised and executed investor relations initiatives on both strategic and tactical levels for existing and prospective investors and raising significant capital for various projects. She is well recognized within the investment community.

Technical Services Manager: Daniel Janusauskas, formerly with Baffinland Iron Mines in Nunavut as Technical Services Superintendent where he supervised Engineering, Geology, Survey, and Production Technology teams. Previous mining experience with Detour Gold Inc., as a Strategic Mine Engineer, contributing to the life-of-mine planning, and co-authoring the 2015-2018 NI-43-101 Reports and Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimates. He has additional experience with BBA Inc. Mining and Metals as a Junior Engineer. Daniel has a BSc with Distinction from McGill University.