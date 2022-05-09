Breaking News

Turn Off Water By-Pass Valves

THE CORPORATION OF THE MUNICIPALITY OF WAWA

 

Notice to Homeowners – Please Turn Off Water By-Pass Valves

 

The Municipality of Wawa requests homeowners TURN OFF their WATER BY-PASS VALVES, EFFECTIVE May 16, 2022.  Thank you for your co-operation this past winter.

 

If you have any questions, you can contact Assistant Director of Infrastructure Services Department Becca Weatherall at 705-856-2244 ext. 251 or by email at [email protected]

 

Becca Weatherall
Assistant Director of Infrastructure Services

 

 

Latest posts by Ad Text (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*