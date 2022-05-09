THE CORPORATION OF THE MUNICIPALITY OF WAWA

Notice to Homeowners – Please Turn Off Water By-Pass Valves



The Municipality of Wawa requests homeowners TURN OFF their WATER BY-PASS VALVES, EFFECTIVE May 16, 2022. Thank you for your co-operation this past winter.

If you have any questions, you can contact Assistant Director of Infrastructure Services Department Becca Weatherall at 705-856-2244 ext. 251 or by email at [email protected]

Becca Weatherall

Assistant Director of Infrastructure Services