SE OPP – Charges laid after domestic dispute in Hornepayne

On May 7, 2022, at approximately 12:25 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Front Street in Hornepayne.

As a result of the investigation, a 30-year-old person, from Hearst, was arrested and charged with the following:

Mischief – Domestic, contrary to section 430(4) of the Criminal Code (CC) (Four Counts), and

Being intoxicated in a public place, contrary to section 31(1)(a) of the Liquor Licence and Control Act (LLCA).

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in June 2022, in Hornepayne.