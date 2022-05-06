Breaking News

Morning News – May 6

May 6, 2025 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Wind becoming east 20 km/h this morning. High 15. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Low zero.

COVID Statistics

Current Previous Change from previous report
Tested 259,933 259,694 239
Confirmed Cases 8,136 8,111 25
Confirmed Cases in 2022 5,932 5,907 25
Active cases 258 261 -3
Resolved 7,878 7,850 28
*Deceased 53 53 0
Deceased in 2022 32 32 0
Central & East Algoma 814 812 2
Elliot Lake & Area 418 414 4
North Algoma 278 277 1
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 6,626 6,608 18

 

Forest Fire Update:

  • There are no active fires in the Northeast region. Yesterday, Kirkland Lake 1: was confirmed in the morning. It was a 0.7 hectare fire located two kilometres northeast of McLeod lake. It was declared out by afternoon.

News Tidbits:

  • Brad Jacobs and his team have a place in the playoffs in the Champions Cup in Olds, Alberta. The quarter-final games are set for Saturday afternoon with semifinal games set for Saturday evening.
  • Climate change has increased the spread of ticks and Lyme Disease, which they carry. Back Roads Bill and Mary Beth Pfeiffer have an excellent article in SooToday that everyone should read

 

 

 

