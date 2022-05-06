May 6, 2025 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind becoming east 20 km/h this morning. High 15. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low zero.
COVID Statistics
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|259,933
|259,694
|239
|Confirmed Cases
|8,136
|8,111
|25
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|5,932
|5,907
|25
|Active cases
|258
|261
|-3
|Resolved
|7,878
|7,850
|28
|*Deceased
|53
|53
|0
|Deceased in 2022
|32
|32
|0
|Central & East Algoma
|814
|812
|2
|Elliot Lake & Area
|418
|414
|4
|North Algoma
|278
|277
|1
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,626
|6,608
|18
Forest Fire Update:
- There are no active fires in the Northeast region. Yesterday, Kirkland Lake 1: was confirmed in the morning. It was a 0.7 hectare fire located two kilometres northeast of McLeod lake. It was declared out by afternoon.
News Tidbits:
- Brad Jacobs and his team have a place in the playoffs in the Champions Cup in Olds, Alberta. The quarter-final games are set for Saturday afternoon with semifinal games set for Saturday evening.
- Climate change has increased the spread of ticks and Lyme Disease, which they carry. Back Roads Bill and Mary Beth Pfeiffer have an excellent article in SooToday that everyone should read
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – May 6 - May 6, 2022
- Morning News – May 5 - May 5, 2022
- Morning News – May 4 - May 4, 2022