OLP Candidate for Algoma-Manitoulin Tim Vine starts on Campaign Trail

Tim Vine, Ontario Liberal Party Candidate for Algoma-Manitoulin is starting off his campaign to become Algoma-Manitoulin’s next MPP in the Northwest portion of the riding.

The campaign starts in Chapleau, where Tim will be canvassing voters and hosting a Meet and Greet to meet potential constituents. Tim arrived the afternoon of May 3rd and hit the ground running – heading out to knock on doors. Tim will be hosting a morning Meet and Greet with coffee and muffins on May 5th at the Chapleau Legion from 10 am-11:30 am.

From there, Tim heads to Wawa to canvas and host another Meet and Greet on May 6th at the Wawa Legion from 10am-11:30am. Tim will also host additional Meet and Greets on May 8th for Mother’s Day, at the White River Legion from 10am-11:30am and at the Hornepayne Legion on May 10th from 10am-11:30am.

Additional stops to canvas in Dubreuilville on May 7th and Manitouwadge on May 9th are planned, before Tim returns to his base of operations in Algoma Mills, where he will campaign along the North Shore, Manitoulin as well as in Espanola and Elliot Lake.

Tim stated, “I am excited to be visiting the Northwest at the start of the campaign, I have many fond memories of camping there as a child. And I’m looking forward to getting out and hearing the concerns of constituents everywhere in the riding. So far, I’ve been hearing so much about how much advocacy is needed in order to better represent the needs of this riding. Healthcare and housing are top of mind for voters I’m talking to and how we can make life more affordable. The OLP has a plan for these issues and I’m making sure we have tailored responsible policies with a Northern perspective.”