Fog Advisory – Pukaskwa Park to Lake Superior Provincial Park

May 3, 2022 at 06:11

At 6:07 a.m. Environment Canada issued a Fog Advisory for:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
  • Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.

Patchy dense fog is affecting areas near Lake Superior early this morning with near zero visibility in some areas. The fog will slowly dissipate later this morning.

