Morning News – April 30

Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 15. Wind chill -4 this morning. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness overnight. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming east 20 before morning. Low plus 2.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|258,453
|258,255
|198
|Confirmed Cases
|7,960
|7,925
|35
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|5,756
|5,721
|35
|Active cases
|291
|293
|-2
|Resolved
|7,669
|7,632
|37
|*Deceased
|52
|52
|0
|Deceased in 2022
|31
|31
|0
|Central & East Algoma
|793
|791
|2
|Elliot Lake & Area
|391
|389
|2
|North Algoma
|274
|273
|1
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,502
|6,472
|30
News Tidbits:
- Science North has opened a programming and outreach hub in Sault Ste. Marie at 875 Queen Street.
- Congratulations to Donna Bos who won April’s $140,510 SAHF Jackpot and her choice of a $30,000 Mio’s Furniture Fashions gift certificate or $20,000 bonus cash!
