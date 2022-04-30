Breaking News

Morning News – April 30

Apr 30, 2025 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly sunny. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 15. Wind chill -4 this morning. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness overnight. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming east 20 before morning. Low plus 2.

COVID Statistics:

Current Previous Change from previous report
Tested 258,453 258,255 198
Confirmed Cases 7,960 7,925 35
Confirmed Cases in 2022 5,756 5,721 35
Active cases 291 293 -2
Resolved 7,669 7,632 37
*Deceased 52 52 0
Deceased in 2022 31 31 0
Central & East Algoma 793 791 2
Elliot Lake & Area 391 389 2
North Algoma 274 273 1
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 6,502 6,472 30

News Tidbits:

  • Science North has opened a programming and outreach hub in Sault Ste. Marie at 875 Queen Street.
  • Congratulations to Donna Bos who won April’s $140,510 SAHF Jackpot and her choice of a $30,000 Mio’s Furniture Fashions gift certificate or $20,000 bonus cash!

 

 

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*