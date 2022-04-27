LAWRENSON, Bernard (Bernie)

(1933-2022)

Peacefully after a very short stay at the Queensway Carleton Hospital in Ottawa on April 25th, 2022. Following his dear wife of 66 years, Elizabeth who recently passed away on March 11 of this year. Loving father to David (Karen) and Stephen (Cindy). Cherished grandfather to the late Justin (Natalie), the late Lisa (Cale), Natalie (Chris) and Michael. Great grandfather to Parker and Kylie.

Bernie arrived in Wawa by accident in 1964 from England and was employed as a principal engineer at AOD for 30 years assisting with the design of many of the structures at their ore preparation and sintering plants.

Bernie was a town councillor in Wawa for many terms and had several other township roles helping shape Wawa into the wonderful little town it is. He spent many years teaching soccer to Wawa’s youth and like his wife, became passionate about hitting that little white ball around the local golf club and travelled extensively. He loved his time on Superior Avenue where he built his house where he and Betty spent most of their adult lives.

Bernie spent his latter years in Kanata, Ontario continuing his quest for golfing excellence, making many new friends, being the best friend to his wife, and hoping England would win the World Cup one more time.

Bernie will be cremated and laid to rest with his wife near their granddaughter Lisa, in Ottawa. At Bernie’s request, there will be no formal service. If inclined, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society which Bernie actively campaigned for while he resided in Wawa.