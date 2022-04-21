Third Party Advertising – Municipal Elections Act, 1996

Third Party Advertising

(Under the Municipal Elections Act, 1996)

Individuals, corporations and unions can register as third-party advertisers and can also make contributions to third party advertisers.

Third party advertisers will need to register with the Municipality of Wawa Clerk’s Office and complete registration papers. If they want to advertise in more than one municipality, they have to register in each municipality.

Registration allows a third-party advertiser to promote or oppose any candidate that the electors in the Municipality of Wawa can vote for (local council or school board trustee positions).

Posters, signs, publications, etc., promoting or opposing candidates are ‘third party advertisements’.

Third party advertising must be done independently of candidates, who are not able to direct a third-party advertiser. Candidates are not able to register as third-party advertisers.

Registration for third party advertisers will open on Monday, May 2, 2022 and close on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.

For further information regarding the upcoming Municipal Election or Third-Party Advertising, please contact Ms. Cathy Cyr, Clerk, at 705-856-2244, extension 222, or Ms. Maury O’Neill, Deputy Clerk, extension 223.