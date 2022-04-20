The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.
Sat. Apr. 23 – Prayer Shawl Meeting – 3:00 p.m. – Family Room
Sun. Apr. 24 – Covenanting Service for Min Hwang at 3:00 p.m.
Advance Notice: U.C.W. Thrift Shop on Thurs. Apr. 28 – Mon. May 02. Please NO DONATIONS at this time as it is COMPLETELY FULL.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Exploring the Spirit of Play: Children’s Mental Health Week! - April 20, 2022
- Happenings at First United Church – April 20 - April 20, 2022
- Noble Completes Shares for Debt Settlement and Provides Update on Share Distribution - April 20, 2022