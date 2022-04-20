Happenings at First United Church – April 20

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.

Sat. Apr. 23 – Prayer Shawl Meeting – 3:00 p.m. – Family Room

Sun. Apr. 24 – Covenanting Service for Min Hwang at 3:00 p.m.

Advance Notice: U.C.W. Thrift Shop on Thurs. Apr. 28 – Mon. May 02. Please NO DONATIONS at this time as it is COMPLETELY FULL.