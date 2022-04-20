Celebration Of Life – M.W.O. Shawn Allan Crawford C.D.

An internment service will take place at the River Road Cemetery 1110 River Rd., Massey, Ontario (The Municipality of Sable-Spanish Rivers). Following the service, a reception will be held at 911 River Rd., approximately 1 mile west of the cemetery.

As most of you know Shawn passed on the 25th of October 2021 following a 2 1/2 year, battle with cancer. Shawn remained positive and determined until his final couple of days. Thanks to the dedicated care and determined support of his wife Stephanie and the many doctors and nurses involved in his treatment.

He is survived by his wife Stephanie and three daughters: Caitlyn (Tristan), Donna (Lloyd), Nicolle (Karlee), Parents; Garry & Rhoda and brother Kim (Mary). Shawn also leaves behind his treasured Aunts, Uncles and cousins and friends whom he loved so very much. Shawn was still active in the military having completed in access of 36 years of service. He was our family hero. His many peace keeping and battle deployments speak to his bravery and determination. This was also exhibited in his battle to the end in fighting his illness. We are so proud.

For those who are able to attend this celebration, we welcome you and asked you to bring your stories and laugh and cry with us. For those friends and family unable to attend, Thank you for your thoughts. Feel free to share this announcement as all family and friends are welcome.

Accommodation can be made in Massey , either at the Massey Motel at 705-865-2500, or Mohawk Motel at 705-865-2722. For those wishing to camp: The Chutes Provincial Park is located right at Massey and it is highly recommended, please call 705-865-2021.