Promoting healing and wellness through the arts and cultures of First Nations, Métis and Inuit

As part of its efforts to encourage and ensure equity, respect and inclusion in its school communities, the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon, in collaboration with its Parents’ Participation Committee, will produce a series of four videos.

This project seeks to raise awareness within the board’s school communities and provide a better appreciation of the different cultures that surround them, and more particularly the cultures of the First Nations, Métis and Inuit. In addition, these videos will offer a brief overview of the impact of colonization on some forms of artistic expression. This initiative, made possible through funding from the Ontario Ministry of Education, benefits from the support of Parents, partenaires en éducation.

Through the sharing of various guest testimonials, the school board’s school communities will discover elements of the history and evolution of the following three art forms: beadwork, music and dance. Viewers will also discover how each of them contributes to the identity, well-being and healing of Indigenous communities.

These video clips, hosted by Mimi O’Bonsawin, Franco-Ontarian and Abenaki musician and former student at Collège Notre-Dame (Sudbury), will offer an overview of the various First Nations, Métis and Inuit cultural activities experienced by some CSC Nouvelon students. These activities nurture a sense of inclusion, respect and appreciation for our diverse communities. Each of the video clips will invite families and the community to engage in a wellness and healing activity. Always recognizing that a person’s well-being is linked to their sense of belonging, their identity, their pride, their family and their community as well as their spirit as a human being, school communities will be invited to view these videos with an open mind.

Video broadcast schedule

Beadwork: April 22, 2022 – Earth Day (April 22) This video will explain the meaning of beads and patterns, the evolution of beadwork and how this cultural activity is experienced in the daily lives of three First Nations, Métis and Inuit guests.

Music: end of May 2022 In this video, we will look at the history and evolution of Métis music. Two Métis guests will share their journey and explain how music and their culture have had an impact on their lives, well-being and identity.

Dance: June 21, 2022 – National Indigenous Peoples Day Two dances will be featured in this video to maintain a balance between the masculine and the feminine. The women’s jingle dance is a dance form directly related to healing and protecting the health of family members.

Orange Shirt Day: September 30, 2022 – National Day for Truth and Reconciliation The final video will pay tribute to the missing children and residential school survivors, their families and their communities. The meaning of Orange Shirt Day and National Day of Truth and Reconciliation will be included. September 30 aims to promote reconciliation efforts with Indigenous peoples.