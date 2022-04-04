Wawa Curling 2021 – 2022

The League promoted curling for the season. The previous season was disappointing with very stringent COVID 19 guidelines, a shortened season and all Bonspiels and championship games cancelled.

This Season the Mixed Club had a few new players and two (2) new team – CORLEY and MERCER and the Men’s Club are pleased to add an all Hawk Junction STOYCHEFF team to their League.

The 2021-2022 season started off much better with curling on a regular schedule and the lounge open to members. However, just before Christmas the Community Centre was closed until the end of January. Restrictions were gradually removed but all players continued to have to be fully vaccinated.

The Playoff schedule was organized for all leagues with Ladies having (10) teams, the Mixed League (8) teams and Men’s with (6) Leagues.

Last week was a full week for all leagues:

Monday – Men’ Semi-finals

Tuesday – Ladies Semi-finals

Wednesday – Men’s and Ladies Finals and

Thursday – Mixed Finals.

All regular Bonspiels were cancelled this year due to the uncertainty of COVID guidelines. A Wawa Open Curling Bonspiel was held March 25th and 26th. The Bonspiel was limited to registered league curlers and the event restricted to fully vaccinated individuals.

It was a fun weekend and the first curling social in (3) years.

Summary of the Statistics for the various Leagues for Regular Season and Playoff Champions:

Men’s League

Regular Season Champions Runners-Up Team TERRIS Team FAHRER Playoffs Team FAHRER Team TERRIS

Ladies League

Regular Season Champions Runners-Up Team BUSSINEAU Team McGREGOR Playoffs Team BONITZKE Team MATHIAS

Mixed League

Regular Season Champions Runners-Up Team TERRIS Team FAHRER Playoffs Team FAHRER Team TERRIS

Thanks to everyone who participated in the Wawa Curling program. Hopefully, we can draw a few new players/teams into the program this fall.