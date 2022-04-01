Red Pine Intersects 40.07 gt Gold over 1.18 Meters at the North End of Surluga

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is pleased to report on new results from its 2022 Phase 1 exploration program, which have provided confirmation of potential to expand the current resource models of the Wawa Gold Project.

Of significance is an intersection of quartz veining with visible gold in hole SD-22-321, located at the north end of Surluga, above the Jubilee Shear Zone. Intersections in holes SD-22-326 and SD-22-337 of the same system also contain visible gold.

Drilling in the Grace-Nyman gold system, host of the historical Darwin-Grace mine, continues to uncover new mineralized structures. Red Pine’s 2022 Phase 1 exploration program has now traced gold mineralization along the Grace Shear Zone over a total strike length of 650 meters.

East of the Darwin-Grace Mine, hole DG-22-329 discovered a shear zone containing a quartz vein with visible gold. That same structure was intersected in additional drill holes completed on the same drill pad. Hole SD-22-329 also extended the footprints of gold mineralization in the Nyman Shear Zone 210 meters along strike of the intersection of 11.47 g/t gold over 2.73 meters in that structure in DG-22-317.

‘The consistent drilling success of the Wawa Gold Project demonstrates the continuity of the system with both high-grade and bulk underground components. These recent results demonstrate the advancement of our knowledge and data collection of the system, in addition to the pervasive mineralization throughout the Wawa Gold Corridor. With our 2022 Phase 1 drill program well underway, further assays pending and encouraging visible gold indicators in 5 holes as of the time of this press release, we look forward to sustained performance with the drill bit.’ – Quentin Yarie, President and CEO of Red Pine Exploration.