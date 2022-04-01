Did you know this man?

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released a clay facial reconstruction in the hope of identifying human remains first recovered west of Kingston in October 1989.

At a virtual media conference today, the OPP, in partnership with the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service and the Office of the Chief Coroner, unveiled a three-dimensional model of what is believed to be a 35- to 55-year-old male. Police hope the reconstruction will prompt the public, family, friends or co-workers from that time to provide new information to help identify the individual and bring resolution to their family and friends.

On October 21, 1989, a man’s body was discovered in the north ditch of County Road 14 in Stone Mills Township, three kilometres east of the village of Enterprise. A gag was in the man’s mouth and his hands were bound. It is estimated that the body may have been in the ditch for approximately two weeks during which time the man’s facial features decomposed making it difficult to determine age or nationality. He was wearing an « evil eye » pendant attached to a gold chain by a safety pin.

Forensic anthropological analysis of the remains suggests that this is a South Asian male, aged 35 to 55 years. He had black hair balding on top with very little around the temple. He was wearing a white, short-sleeved « Pierre Cardin » dress shirt, a red and blue fine-striped heavy pullover, a « Hunt Club » sweater with a red, black and grey diamond pattern, size medium; grey socks with blue and red stripes; and black loafer-style shoes, size 8 ½. All investigative efforts to date have not yet been able to identify this victim.

Deputy Commissioner Chuck Cox of the OPP Investigations and Organized Crime Command was joined at the virtual news conference by Detective Inspector Serge ACAY of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch to update the public on this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with new information on the case can call a dedicated missing persons hotline toll-free at 1-877-934-6363 (1-877-9-FINDME) in Canada only or 1-705-330-4144 from outside Canada. You can also submit information by e-mail at [email protected]