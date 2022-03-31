Immunization Clinics in North Algoma – April

North Algoma COVID-19 vaccine clinics in April:

Wawa:

Clinics are open to ages 5 and up, no appointment is required.

Wednesday, April 13 from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm (Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre, 3 Chris Simon Drive)

from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm (Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre, 3 Chris Simon Drive) Tuesday, April 26 from 9:30 am – 4:00 pm (Algoma Public Health office, 18 Ganley Street).

If you aren’t able to make it to one of these clinics, or if you require an appointment for beyond April, please phone the Algoma Public Health office at 705-856-7208.

White River:

Please phone the Northern Neighbours NP Led Clinic at 807-822-2320 to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Dubreuilville:

Please phone the Dubreuilville Medical Centre at 705-884-2884 to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.