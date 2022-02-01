Men’s Curling Standings – January 31

Men’s Curling began last evening. Thank you to the staff for having the facility prepared.
Men’s Curling is pleased to again return Curling.
|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|GP
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|6
|8
|FAHRER, Tom
|2
|5
|6
|McCOY, Joe
|3
|3
|7
|MITRIKAS, Eric
|3
|3
|7
|LALONDE, Lance
|5
|2
|7
|STOYCHEFF, Peter
|6
|0
|3
Game Schedule for Monday, February 7th, 2022
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|STOYCHEFF
|TERRIS
|FAHRER
|MITRIKAS
|LALONDE
|McCOY
