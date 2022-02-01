Men’s Curling Standings – January 31

Men’s Curling began last evening. Thank you to the staff for having the facility prepared.

Men’s Curling is pleased to again return Curling.

Team Rank Wins GP TERRIS, Tom 1 6 8 FAHRER, Tom 2 5 6 McCOY, Joe 3 3 7 MITRIKAS, Eric 3 3 7 LALONDE, Lance 5 2 7 STOYCHEFF, Peter 6 0 3

Game Schedule for Monday, February 7th, 2022