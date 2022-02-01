Breaking News

Men’s Curling Standings – January 31

Men’s Curling began last evening. Thank you to the staff for having the facility prepared.

Men’s Curling is pleased to again return Curling.

Team Rank Wins GP
TERRIS, Tom 1 6 8
FAHRER, Tom 2 5 6
McCOY, Joe 3 3 7
MITRIKAS, Eric 3 3 7
LALONDE, Lance 5 2 7
STOYCHEFF, Peter 6 0 3

Game Schedule for Monday, February 7th, 2022

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
STOYCHEFF TERRIS FAHRER
MITRIKAS LALONDE McCOY

 

