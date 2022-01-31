the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre is now permitted to open

Under the new Provincial Guidance, the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre is now permitted to open, with restrictions, as of January 31, 2022.

All visitors must continue to comply with all current COVID-19 regulations, including providing a QR code proof of vaccination to enter the building.

Further updates will be provided to local media as they occur.

Should you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact the Department of Community Services and Tourism at 705-856-2244 ext 240.

Alex Patterson, Director of Community Services and Tourism

705-856-2244 ex. 242 [email protected]

Municipality of Wawa