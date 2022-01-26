SE OPP – Charges Laid after Domestic in Foleyet

On January 25, 2022, at approximately 11:03 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute on Second Avenue in Foleyet.
As a result of the investigation, a 21-year-old person, from Foleyet, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC), and
- Mischief, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC.
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in March in Chapleau.
