Breaking News

SE OPP – Charges Laid after Domestic in Foleyet

On January 25, 2022, at approximately 11:03 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute on Second Avenue in Foleyet.

As a result of the investigation, a 21-year-old person, from Foleyet, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC), and
  • Mischief, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in March in Chapleau.

Superior East Ontario Provincial Police
Latest posts by Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*