Between the Covers – Jan 26

New books on the 7-Day Shelf this week are: “Autopsy” by Patricia Cornwell, “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult, “Fear No Evil”, an Alex Cross thriller by James Patterson, and “Mercy” by David Baldacci, the fourth book in the Atlee Pine series.

New Movies this week are; “WWII Battle for Europe”, “Your Honour”, a mini series starring Bryan Cranston, “Hook” starring Robin Williams and Dustin Hoffman and “Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Staff Pick of the Week is “People We Meet On Vacation” by Emily Henry. From the book jacket:

Two best friends. Ten summer trips. One last chance to fall in love.

Poppy and Alex. Alex and Poppy. They have nothing in common. She’s a wild child; he wears khakis. She has insatiable wanderlust; he prefers to stay home with a book. And somehow, ever since a fateful car share home from college many years ago, they are the very best of friends. For most of the year they live far apart—she’s in New York City, and he’s in their small hometown—but every summer, for a decade, they have taken one glorious week of vacation together.

Until two years ago, when they ruined everything. They haven’t spoken since.

Poppy has everything she should want, but she’s stuck in a rut. When someone asks when she was last truly happy, she knows, without a doubt, it was on that ill-fated, final trip with Alex. And so, she decides to convince her best friend to take one more vacation together—lay everything on the table, make it all right. Miraculously, he agrees. Now she has a week to fix everything. If only she can get around the one big truth that has always stood quietly in the middle of their seemingly perfect relationship. What could possibly go wrong?

Join Indi on Facebook Live Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for the Afterschool Program. Throughout the months of January and February, we will have Program Participation Prizes which will be drawn weekly! Be sure to comment on the post and let us know you are watching and participating and your child will be entered to win a prize. We have some craft and clay bags available for pick up at the library. The fun starts at 4:15 so check it out!

The Wawa Public Library is challenging you to read, read, read and get a chance to win an awesome prize package! This is fun for the whole family! There will be one adult prize and one child prize. BINGO challenges can be picked up at the library or downloaded from our website at wawa.olsn.ca under the club page! The draw will be made on Friday, February 18th at 2:00 p.m.!