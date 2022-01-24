Thank you Amanda!

Amanda Paine did it again! She organized another fundraiser for Wawa’s Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Program. Her beautiful ornaments, customized each and every one of them, were sold to all her friends, family and anyone wanting a unique Christmas Gift.

We can’t thank her enough for her hard work and the donation to help support Wawa’s Imagination Library. We also thank all the people who bought the ornaments and supported this wonderful program.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program provides a free book each month to all registered children between the ages of newborn and five years old. Anyone can register their child for the program, provided you reside in Wawa, with the P0S 1K0 postal code. We currently have 102 children registered for this free program. You can register your child at the Wawa Public Library or at the Superior Children’s Centre (the Best Start Hub). You can also email Cathy Cannon, Project Coordinator at [email protected] or call 705-856-2250.

This program is proudly sponsored by the Rotary Club of Wawa.