Invasive Species Centre Launches 2022 Microgrants For Ontario

The Invasive Species Centre (ISC) is excited to launch the 2022 Microgrants For Invasive Species Education, Community Action, And Management Planning In Ontario.

Individuals, groups, or organizations in Ontario (e.g., municipalities, Indigenous communities, and organizations, non-profit or charitable groups, schools and school boards, clubs, and associations) can apply for a microgrant, towards a one-time, small size education, community action, or management planning project that focuses on prevention and/or management of invasive species.

An invasive species is an organism that causes, or is likely to cause, ecological, economic, or social harm in a new environment where it is not native. Invasive species reduce the diversity of plant and animal species in an environment and can put native species at-risk. They do this by crowding-out or competing for resources like light, water, and nutrients, preying on native species, or acting as carriers for diseases or parasites that could spread to native species.

“Recognizing the importance of collaboration to prevent invasive species, the ISC is awarding microgrants of $1,000 and $5,000 each to support invasive species education, community action, and management planning in Ontario,” says Sarah Rang, Executive Director at the Invasive Species Centre. “We encourage applicants to submit their project ideas for a chance to be awarded a 2022 Microgrant For Ontario to help protect our community’s land and water from invasive species”.

Applicants submit a 2-page Microgrant Submission Form with project name, description/justification, objectives and expected outcomes, budgets, schedule, and applicant information by February 4, 2022. Successful applicants will be notified by February 25, 2022. Project activities can occur anytime between March 2022 and December 2022.

Successful microgrant recipients will receive a single award of $1,000 or $5,000 for activities to be completed in 2022. The ISC is also looking forward to showcasing the funded projects and ask that successful candidates provide updates and/or a report during the year.

To view the complete guidelines and download the submission form visit www.invasivespeciescentre.ca/isc-microgrants. Nomination forms may be submitted by email to [email protected] by February 4, 2022.