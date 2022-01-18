4:51 AM EST Tuesday 18 January 2022
Weather advisory in effect for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
- Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
- Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake
- Gogama – Foleyet
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for this afternoon into Wednesday.
What:
Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm.
Snow, heavy at times, which could reduce visibilities.
Local blowing snow.
When:
Late this afternoon into Wednesday morning.
Discussion:
A low pressure system tracking across the region will bring snow and local blowing snow beginning late this afternoon. Snow will ease to light flurries Wednesday morning.
Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. If you must drive, be prepared for areas of poor visibility. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.
For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.
