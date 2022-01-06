Breaking News

SSM PS – Have you seen Emily Mearow? (Located)

Jan 6, 2022 at 17:39

Emily Mearow has been located safely and is no longer considered missing.

Jan 6, 2022 at 15:42

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is requesting public assistance to locate missing 14-year-old Emily Mearow.

 

She was last seen on Sunday, December 20th, 2021, around 10:00 a.m., in the 600 block of Albert Street West. She is approximately 5’9” tall with a medium build, with brown eyes, short brown hair and was last seen wearing a jacket, black shirt, black jeans, and black boots.

 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Sault Ste. Marie Police at 705-949-6300.

