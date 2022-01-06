SSM PS – Have you seen Emily Mearow? (Located)

Emily Mearow has been located safely and is no longer considered missing.

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is requesting public assistance to locate missing 14-year-old Emily Mearow.

She was last seen on Sunday, December 20th, 2021, around 10:00 a.m., in the 600 block of Albert Street West. She is approximately 5’9” tall with a medium build, with brown eyes, short brown hair and was last seen wearing a jacket, black shirt, black jeans, and black boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Sault Ste. Marie Police at 705-949-6300.