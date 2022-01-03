Public Notice – Council Vacancy

PUBLIC NOTICE

MUNICIPALITY OF WAWA

COUNCIL VACANCY

TAKE NOTICE that a vacancy exists on the Municipality of Wawa Council for one (1) Councillor position. Council shall fill these vacancies by appointment through a selection process to be determined by Council.

The term of the position is from the date of Council appointment to November 14th, 2022.

Regular Council and Corporate Planning meetings are held twice per month at 6:30 p.m. at the Municipal Office (Council Chambers). The successful candidate may be required to attend other meetings of various Boards and Committees related to this appointment.

To be considered for appointment, those interested must meet the following qualifications as per the Municipal Elections Act:

A Canadian citizen.

At least 18 years of age.

Resides or is the owner or tenant of land in the Municipality of Wawa, or the spouse of such owner or tenant.

Not legally prohibited from voting.

Not disqualified by any legislation from holding municipal office.

Any qualified person who is interested may submit, in person, a Council Vacancy application, a letter indicating the reason for your interest and any related experience, and Freedom of Information Release form, in a sealed

envelope clearly marked as “Council Vacancy Position” by 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 to:

Ms. Cathy Cyr, Clerk

Municipality of Wawa

40 Broadway Avenue, P.O. Box 500

Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

Email: [email protected]

Inquiries regarding this matter may be directed Ms. Cathy Cyr, Clerk at 705-856-2244, ext. 222, or email: [email protected], or Ms. Maury O’Neill, Deputy Clerk at 705-856-2244, ext. 223 or email: [email protected]

Council Vacancy application form and the FOI Release Form are available at the Municipal Office, 40 Broadway Avenue, or on the website at https://www.wawa.cc/en/news/council-vacancy.aspx