PUBLIC INPUT INVITED INTO

2022 WAWA CAPITAL BUDGET

The Municipality of Wawa is seeking public input into the 2022 Draft Capital Budget. Your input will help Council to make decisions about infrastructure spending on such things as roads, buildings and projects next year. To review the 2022 Capital Budget Presentation and provide input, residents may;

Watch the recorded capital budget presentation meeting at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UlQ8oQtcY3M, Visit the Wawa Website at https://www.wawa.cc/en/your-government/resources/Documents/2022-Capital-Project.pdf, Call the Municipality at 705-856-2244 ext. 226 to receive a copy or share your input, or Email your comments on the 2022 Capital Budget to [email protected]

Input is invited until Friday, January 14, 2022. Please call Manuela Batovanja at 705-856-2244 ext. 226 or email [email protected] for more information.