CSC Nouvelon students live the French-Canadian Réveillon tradition

Last week, students and staff in CSC Nouvelon elementary and secondary schools in the Algoma and Sudbury/Manitoulin districts were able to celebrate Christmas by watching “Réveillon Nouvelon” in their classroom along with the classmates! This virtual show, offered through the PassepART grant and our community partner Café-héritage, aims to celebrate our roots and our Franco-Canadian heritage by presenting a repertoire of traditional songs, French-Canadian traditions and much more! It was a very successful virtual activity and enjoyed by students and staff! The show has also been shared with the families of students and can be viewed by all during the Christmas break.