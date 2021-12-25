Your donation helped Northside Toyota raise over $21,000 to drive down hunger in Algoma

We also filled three Toyotas with non-perishable food items to benefit the Soup Kitchen and St. Vincent Place.

For the seventh straight year, Northside Toyota has fought food insecurity with Fill the Toyota fundraising events. This year, we made our biggest impact yet and we couldn’t have done it with you.

Thanks to your generous support, Northside Toyota has successfully raised over $21,000 and filled three trucks with non-perishable food items in an effort to drive down hunger in Algoma. On average, it costs the Soup Kitchen $3.50 to serve a bagged lunch and this price is increasing as the cost of food continues to rise. Since the Soup Kitchen serves between 3,000 and 4,000 meals per month, with our contribution of over $21,000, we are helping our local food banks provide 6,000 meals for families in need.

“Year after year I continue to be amazed by the overwhelming support of our community during times like these,” said Mario Palumbo, Dealer Principal Northside Toyota. “Being in business for over 30 years, we at Northside Toyota enjoy giving back to the community who has supported us. This year’s campaign was extra special since so many community partners joined to fight the cause to drive down hunger.”

Northside Toyota wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday season.