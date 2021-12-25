Wawa Community Food Bank – Happy Holidays!

The Wawa Community Food Bank volunteers would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone in our community a safe and happy Holiday Season.

We are very thankful and appreciative for the donations that we receive so please note that the donation bin inside the main door at 96 Broadway Avenue will not be accessible until January 4th.

Should you wish to make an in-person donation prior to January 4th, items can be dropped off on Tuesday or Thursday between 9 – 11 a.m. Please do not leave any items outside the door.

For anyone wanting to get in touch with us, you can reach us:

in person at 96 Broadway Avenue every Wednesday 2 – 4 p.m.

email: [email protected]

phone: (705) 852-1414

mail: Wawa Community Food Bank, P.O. Box 2001, Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

This Small Town Is Full of Great Big Hearts!