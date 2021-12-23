Students’ Christmas stockings are ready for Santa Claus

Grade 1 students at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) had a lot of fun learning a new skill! With a little help from their teacher Ms. Vanessa Berthiaume-Moynihan, the students had the chance to sew their Christmas stockings! Thanks to this fun activity, everything is ready for Santa Claus to place little treats for friends in each stocking!
