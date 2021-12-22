ÉSC Trillium students spread Christmas wishes in Chapleau

On Wednesday, December 15, only a few days before the start of their well-deserved Christmas holiday, École secondaire catholique Trillium took part in an evening stroll in various parts of Chapleau. They took advantage of this outing to distribute small greeting cards. They made sure to include in this outing a stop at Cedar Grove to hand out the Christmas cards they had written for the residents of this complex for older adults. Following this outing, the students had the chance to spoil themselves at the Chapleau Hub.