École Saint-Joseph celebrates Christmas with Chuck Labelle

On December 15, École élémentaire and secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) vibrated to the music and songs of Franco-Ontarian artist Jean-Guy “Chuck” Labelle! The virtual show, presented live, got Kindergarten to grade 12 students and staff moving, singing and dancing. For more than 25 years, the students and staff of Saint-Joseph School (Wawa) have been welcoming the artist Jean-Guy “Chuck” Labelle for their Christmas concert! Once again Chuck knew how to awaken this magical atmosphere of the holiday season!Merry Christmas!