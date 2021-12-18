The LDHC Foundation Thanks Wesdome Gold Mines

On Wednesday, December 15th, 2021 Wesdome Gold Mine Inc. presented the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation with a generous donation of $25,000.

Wesdome Gold Mines Inc.’s donation to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation demonstrates its commitment to health care at the Lady Dunn Health Centre and the communities it serves. Since 2010, the mining company has contributed in excess of $50,000 to the LDHC Foundation. Thank you to Wesdome Gold Mines Inc. for your generous donation and continued support.

The Foundation’s current campaign is to raise $100,000 to support the purchase of a new Automated Medication Dispensing Unit, 1 of 24 pieces of equipment required for the Meditech expansion. This up-to-date technology will allow the Lady Dunn Health Centre to continue to provide excellent care to everyone, every day.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact the Foundation at 705-856-2335 extension 3147 or email us at [email protected]