Pat Tait is new Mayor for Wawa

At a Special Meeting of Council held on Tuesday, December 15, 2021, Wawa Council faced the decision to fill the vacancy for the Office of Mayor following the resignation of Ron Rody on November 30, 2021, and Council appointed Deputy Mayor Pat Tait as the new Wawa Mayor for the remainder of the term of Council.

Council declared the Mayor’s seat vacant, and the members of Council agreed to fill the vacancy from within its current members.

“The departure of Mayor Rody will have an impact on everyone, and I am proud to be step-in as our new Mayor. I will have big shoes to fill as former Mayor Ron was a longstanding member of Council. I thank the other members of Council for their vote of confidence,” said Mayor Tait.

The move to the Mayor’s office has left the Deputy Mayor position vacant, and Council decided to fill that vacancy on a rotation schedule amongst the Councillor members. That rotation schedule was unanimously approved by Council.

Council then address the vacancy for the Office of Councillor, and it agreed to fill the position through an appointment process. Council had the option under the Municipal Act, 2001, to hold a by-election, or select through an appointment process. The cost for a by-election would be the same cost as a regular municipal election.

The timeline for the application process is from December 15, 2021 to January 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Council will then conduct a Special Meeting on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 6:30 p.m., to select the new Councillor.

Council has 60 days to appoint a replacement councillor.