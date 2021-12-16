Municipality of Wawa COVID-19 Response

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, the Municipality of Wawa received notice that Algoma Public Health was extending mandatory measures to all Algoma communities served by APH. The Medical Officer of Health has issued a Section 22 Class Order under the Health Protection and Promotion Act, effective for all Algoma communities served by APH on Friday, December 17, 202 1 at 12:01 a.m.

Following the advice and information received from district health professionals, regional, provincial and federal agencies, such as Algoma Public Health and the Government of Ontario and Canada, the Municipality will exercise an abundance of caution in an effort to keep our residents safe and healthy during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Effective 12:01 am, Friday, December 17, 2021, the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre will be closed to the public and will remain so until Monday, January 3, 2021, at 6: 00 am.

The Municipality will be in contact with all User Groups of the MMCC to review the Section 22 Class Order and the Letter of Instructions, to formulate a safe reopening plan under the orders for January 2022.

Further updates will be provided to local media as they occur.