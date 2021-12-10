Mixed Curling Standings – December 10

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|5
|5
|FAHRER, Tom
|2
|4
|5
|BUCKELL, Chris
|3
|3
|5
|McCOY, Joe
|4
|2
|5
|SWITZER, Terry
|4
|2
|5
|CORLEY, Sarah
|6
|1
|4
|HALL, Dave
|6
|1
|4
Game Schedule December 16
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|BUCKELL
|TERRIS
|SWITZER
|MERCER
|McCOY
|CORLEY
|HALL
|FAHRER
