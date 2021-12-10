Breaking News

Mixed Curling Standings – December 10

Team Rank Wins G.P.
TERRIS, Tom 1 5 5
FAHRER, Tom 2 4 5
BUCKELL, Chris 3 3 5
McCOY, Joe 4 2 5
SWITZER, Terry 4 2 5
CORLEY, Sarah 6 1 4
HALL, Dave 6 1 4

Game Schedule December 16

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
BUCKELL TERRIS SWITZER MERCER
McCOY CORLEY HALL FAHRER
